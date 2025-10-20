Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Morocco
  5. Villa VOL005 / Studio BO

Villa VOL005 / Studio BO

Save

Villa VOL005 / Studio BO - Exterior PhotographyVilla VOL005 / Studio BO - Image 3 of 43Villa VOL005 / Studio BO - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, TableVilla VOL005 / Studio BO - Image 5 of 43Villa VOL005 / Studio BO - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Marrakesh, Morocco
  • Architects: Studio BO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  637
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alessio Mei
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  panoramah!®, i-mesh
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa VOL005 / Studio BO - Exterior Photography
© Alessio Mei

Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of a golf course in Marrakech, on a 1,400 m2 plot, stands a villa conceived as a silent presence, at once grounded and weightless, sensual and spiritual. The project is rooted in the ochre landscape of the city, drawing from its materiality and light a raw, unpretentious nobility.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio BO
Office

Materials

StoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMorocco

Materials and Tags

StoneBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMorocco
Cite: "Villa VOL005 / Studio BO" 20 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035114/villa-vol005-studio-bo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags