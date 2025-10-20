Villa VOL005 / Studio BO

•
Marrakesh, Morocco
-
Architects: Studio BO
- Area: 637 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Alessio Mei
-
Manufacturers: panoramah!®, i-mesh
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Omar Benmoussa, Nada Benkhoui
- Design Team: Studio BO
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: cap
- Landscape Architecture: KLP
- City: Marrakesh
- Country: Morocco
Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of a golf course in Marrakech, on a 1,400 m2 plot, stands a villa conceived as a silent presence, at once grounded and weightless, sensual and spiritual. The project is rooted in the ochre landscape of the city, drawing from its materiality and light a raw, unpretentious nobility.