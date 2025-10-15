Antriya House / 23 Degrees Design Shift

+ 27

Category: Houses

Principal Designers: Ar. Srikanth Reddy (Co-founder & Partner), Ar. Neelesh Kumar (Co-founder & Partner), Ar. Raghuram (Partner)

Landscape Design: Kiasma Studio

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In 2021, Mr Sachin Agarwal and Mr Nitin Agarwal came to us with an idea to build a family weekend home. In the process of understanding their needs, we had multiple rounds of discussions with the brothers. We asked them to come back with a written brief about their needs, and the brief should contain the views of all three generations of their joint family.