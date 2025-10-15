Antriya House / 23 Degrees Design Shift

-
Architects: 23 Degrees Design Shift
Year: 2025

Photographs:Shamanth Patil
Text description provided by the architects. In 2021, Mr Sachin Agarwal and Mr Nitin Agarwal came to us with an idea to build a family weekend home. In the process of understanding their needs, we had multiple rounds of discussions with the brothers. We asked them to come back with a written brief about their needs, and the brief should contain the views of all three generations of their joint family.