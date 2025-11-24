House for two DJs / Atelier Matteo Arnone

•
Alenquer, Portugal
-
Architects: Atelier Matteo Arnone
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Federico Cairoli
-
Manufacturers: Gaggenau, Secil, Viabizzuno, a catedral
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Matteo Arnone
- Design Team: Atelier Matteo Arnone, Falcão Tuan
- Local Collaborating Architect: Falcão Tuan Arquitectos
- Engineers: Core Concept
- Landscape Design: Oficina do Jardins
- City: Alenquer
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The project by Atelier Matteo Arnone for Quinta do Álamo represents a dialogue between past and present, between the memory of the winemaking tradition and the modernity of a house designed for two DJs. Located in Carnota, in the municipality of Alenquer, just 40 minutes from Lisbon, the Quinta is surrounded by vineyards that tell a long history of wine production, offering a unique natural and cultural setting.