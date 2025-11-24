House for two DJs / Atelier Matteo Arnone

+ 26

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Matteo Arnone

Design Team: Atelier Matteo Arnone, Falcão Tuan

Local Collaborating Architect: Falcão Tuan Arquitectos

Engineers: Core Concept

Landscape Design: Oficina do Jardins

City: Alenquer

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The project by Atelier Matteo Arnone for Quinta do Álamo represents a dialogue between past and present, between the memory of the winemaking tradition and the modernity of a house designed for two DJs. Located in Carnota, in the municipality of Alenquer, just 40 minutes from Lisbon, the Quinta is surrounded by vineyards that tell a long history of wine production, offering a unique natural and cultural setting.