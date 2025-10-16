Chapel MI Residence / Atelier Ose Architecture

•
Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France
-
Architects: Atelier Ose Architecture
- Area: 49 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Vladimir Jamet
-
Manufacturers: Doerken, Piveteau bois, Schneider, WISA, Wicona
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Théo Vivien
- Design Team: Théo Atelier Ose Architecture
- City: Mortagne-sur-Sèvre
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. For this project, nestled between the Clos Saint-Martin housing estate and the historic village center, careful attention was given to the site's historical context. The plot hosts a collection of older buildings constructed gradually over time, with the most notable being a stone chapel as an anchor.