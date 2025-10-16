Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. France
  5. Chapel MI Residence / Atelier Ose Architecture

Chapel MI Residence / Atelier Ose Architecture

Save

Chapel MI Residence / Atelier Ose Architecture - Exterior Photography, WoodChapel MI Residence / Atelier Ose Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, ChairChapel MI Residence / Atelier Ose Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Countertop, ChairChapel MI Residence / Atelier Ose Architecture - Exterior PhotographyChapel MI Residence / Atelier Ose Architecture - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France
  • Architects: Atelier Ose Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  49
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vladimir Jamet
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Doerken, Piveteau bois, Schneider, WISA, Wicona
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chapel MI Residence / Atelier Ose Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Vladimir Jamet

Text description provided by the architects. For this project, nestled between the Clos Saint-Martin housing estate and the historic village center, careful attention was given to the site's historical context. The plot hosts a collection of older buildings constructed gradually over time, with the most notable being a stone chapel as an anchor.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Ose Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "Chapel MI Residence / Atelier Ose Architecture" 16 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035074/chapel-mi-residence-atelier-ose-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags