Melville / Tan Architecture

Houses • Brunswick West, Australia Architects: Tan Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 112 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Tom Ross

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CERES Fair Wood , PGH Smooth Flannel Grey , Thermeco

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting on a plot of only 90 m², this project models efficient use of space for inner-city living. Its unique location on a small shopping strip allowed the house to be built up to the footpath with no setback, an uncommon typology in Melbourne.