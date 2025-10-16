Melville / Tan Architecture

-
Architects: Tan Architecture
- Area: 112 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Tom Ross
Manufacturers: CERES Fair Wood, PGH Smooth Flannel Grey, Thermeco
- Category: Houses
- Design And Project Architect: Jos Tan
- Builder: Owner
- Site: 90 m² (6 × 15m)
- Outdoor Area: 62 m²
- Engineer: R. Bliem and Associates
- Building Surveyor: Metro Building Surveying
- City: Brunswick West
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Sitting on a plot of only 90 m², this project models efficient use of space for inner-city living. Its unique location on a small shopping strip allowed the house to be built up to the footpath with no setback, an uncommon typology in Melbourne.