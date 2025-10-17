Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bahía de Banderas House / o.d.e.

Bahía de Banderas House / o.d.e. - Exterior Photography, WoodBahía de Banderas House / o.d.e. - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Sofa, Chair, LightingBahía de Banderas House / o.d.e. - Image 4 of 21Bahía de Banderas House / o.d.e. - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Bedroom, Bed, LightingBahía de Banderas House / o.d.e.

Houses
Mexico
  • Architects: o.d.e.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zaickz Moz
  • Category: Houses
  • Co Designers: BT DEV
  • Builder: TUCA
  • Interior Design: Adriana Olmedo
  • Country: Mexico
Bahía de Banderas House / o.d.e. - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Zaickz Moz

Text description provided by the architects. From the very first step gesture—grasping the main doors with both hands and opening them inward—the sea asserts itself as the absolute protagonist of the house. That was the owners' clear request: for the landscape to be revealed in a single motion. Located in Bahía de Banderas, Mexico, this house for a retired foreign couple unfolds over a 2,350 m2 plot.

Project gallery

About this office
o.d.e.
Office

Material

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

