Text description provided by the architects. From the very first step gesture—grasping the main doors with both hands and opening them inward—the sea asserts itself as the absolute protagonist of the house. That was the owners' clear request: for the landscape to be revealed in a single motion. Located in Bahía de Banderas, Mexico, this house for a retired foreign couple unfolds over a 2,350 m2 plot.
Bahía de Banderas House / o.d.e.
Cite: "Bahía de Banderas House / o.d.e." 17 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035028/bahia-de-banderas-house-ode> ISSN 0719-8884