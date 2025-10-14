TCDD Temporary Offices & Art Galleries / Erhan Vural Architecture + Urban Design

+ 9

Category: Cultural Architecture

Concept Design: Erhan Vural

Architectural Design Team: İpek Saygılı, Z. Sezin Sever, Buket Özkılınç, Şule Toptan, Şimal Kalkan, Dilay Yucaltı

Landscape & Open Space Design: Caps Office – M. Cemil Aktaş, Pınar Kesim Aktaş

Structural Engineering: CSA Engineering – Can Sırlıbaş

Mechanical Engineering: Vektör Engineering – Eray Aydın

Electrical Engineering: Haskar Engineering – Hasan Çelik

Surveying & Documentation: Arkeoteknik Architecture & Restoration – Hasan Binay, Gizem Demirci

Lighting Consultant: Tepta

Country: Türkiye

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the rear zone of Haydarpaşa Train Station, these five new buildings are positioned over the traces of existing, obsolete structures that had reached the end of their lifespan. The buildings and the open spaces between them have been designed with a delicate effort to preserve these former traces. This sensitivity arises from the fact that the project site lies adjacent to an important archaeological area that has been gradually unearthed over many years—an area that, due to the presence of the ancient Kalkhedon Stream and Port within the Haydarpaşa grounds, has historically hosted numerous civilizations.