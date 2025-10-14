Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Türkiye
  5. TCDD Temporary Offices & Art Galleries / Erhan Vural Architecture + Urban Design

TCDD Temporary Offices & Art Galleries / Erhan Vural Architecture + Urban Design

Save

TCDD Temporary Offices & Art Galleries / Erhan Vural Architecture + Urban Design - Image 2 of 14TCDD Temporary Offices & Art Galleries / Erhan Vural Architecture + Urban Design - Exterior Photography, ConcreteTCDD Temporary Offices & Art Galleries / Erhan Vural Architecture + Urban Design - Image 4 of 14TCDD Temporary Offices & Art Galleries / Erhan Vural Architecture + Urban Design - Exterior Photography, CourtyardTCDD Temporary Offices & Art Galleries / Erhan Vural Architecture + Urban Design - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cultural Architecture
Türkiye
  • Concept Design: Erhan Vural
  • Architectural Design Team: İpek Saygılı, Z. Sezin Sever, Buket Özkılınç, Şule Toptan, Şimal Kalkan, Dilay Yucaltı
  • Landscape & Open Space Design: Caps Office – M. Cemil Aktaş, Pınar Kesim Aktaş
  • Structural Engineering: CSA Engineering – Can Sırlıbaş
  • Mechanical Engineering: Vektör Engineering – Eray Aydın
  • Electrical Engineering: Haskar Engineering – Hasan Çelik
  • Surveying & Documentation: Arkeoteknik Architecture & Restoration – Hasan Binay, Gizem Demirci
  • Lighting Consultant: Tepta
  • Country: Türkiye
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TCDD Temporary Offices & Art Galleries / Erhan Vural Architecture + Urban Design - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Egemen Karakaya

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the rear zone of Haydarpaşa Train Station, these five new buildings are positioned over the traces of existing, obsolete structures that had reached the end of their lifespan. The buildings and the open spaces between them have been designed with a delicate effort to preserve these former traces. This sensitivity arises from the fact that the project site lies adjacent to an important archaeological area that has been gradually unearthed over many years—an area that, due to the presence of the ancient Kalkhedon Stream and Port within the Haydarpaşa grounds, has historically hosted numerous civilizations.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Erhan Vural Architecture + Urban Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTürkiye
Cite: "TCDD Temporary Offices & Art Galleries / Erhan Vural Architecture + Urban Design" 14 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035027/tcdd-temporary-offices-and-art-galleries-erhan-vural-architecture-plus-urban-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags