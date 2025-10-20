Between Stone Walls Suites / alarciaferrer arquitectos

+ 14

Category: Hotels

Lead Team: Joaquin Alarcia,Federico Ferrer Deheza

Landscape Architecture: Blas Spina

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: German Sarboraria

General Contractor: BONNART - Federico Monjo

City: Ascochinga

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The rural pircas, so characteristic of the mountain landscape of Córdoba, have the function of enclosing or limiting a piece of land. In this case, they delimit a space of use, some ensuite rooms as an expansion of a hotel. The place in question corresponds to the former summer stay of former Argentine president J.A. Roca transformed into a hotel.