Between Stone Walls Suites / alarciaferrer arquitectos

Architects: alarciaferrer arquitectos
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Milagros Sanchez Azcona
Text description provided by the architects. The rural pircas, so characteristic of the mountain landscape of Córdoba, have the function of enclosing or limiting a piece of land. In this case, they delimit a space of use, some ensuite rooms as an expansion of a hotel. The place in question corresponds to the former summer stay of former Argentine president J.A. Roca transformed into a hotel.