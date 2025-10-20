Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Argentina
  5. Between Stone Walls Suites / alarciaferrer arquitectos

Between Stone Walls Suites / alarciaferrer arquitectos

Save

Between Stone Walls Suites / alarciaferrer arquitectos - Image 2 of 19Between Stone Walls Suites / alarciaferrer arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyBetween Stone Walls Suites / alarciaferrer arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairBetween Stone Walls Suites / alarciaferrer arquitectos - Image 5 of 19Between Stone Walls Suites / alarciaferrer arquitectos - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Hotels
Ascochinga, Argentina
  • Category: Hotels
  • Lead Team: Joaquin Alarcia,Federico Ferrer Deheza
  • Landscape Architecture: Blas Spina
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: German Sarboraria
  • General Contractor: BONNART - Federico Monjo
  • City: Ascochinga
  • Country: Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Between Stone Walls Suites / alarciaferrer arquitectos - Image 2 of 19
© Milagros Sanchez Azcona

Text description provided by the architects. The rural pircas, so characteristic of the mountain landscape of Córdoba, have the function of enclosing or limiting a piece of land. In this case, they delimit a space of use, some ensuite rooms as an expansion of a hotel. The place in question corresponds to the former summer stay of former Argentine president J.A. Roca transformed into a hotel.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
alarciaferrer arquitectos
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsArgentina

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsArgentina
Cite: "Between Stone Walls Suites / alarciaferrer arquitectos" 20 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034998/entre-pircas-suites-alarciaferrer-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags