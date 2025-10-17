Five-Finger Pavilion / YXDesigners

+ 38

Category: Pavilion

Design Team: Lu Jiahong, Xue Yiwen, Peng Tan, Mo Linghuizi

Construction Design Team: Chen Zejiu, Huang Tao

Lighting Design Team: Sean Hung, JInyi Liu, Mandy Zhou

Construction Manager: Hao Yancun, Huang Tao, Ren Yingping, Huang Yun

Construction Design: Shanghai Tongcheng Building Technology & Engineering

City: Huizhou

Country: China

Building a Station for "Boluo Sea" — The Xiangang Reservoir at the foot of Luofu Mountain in Boluo County, Huizhou, is surrounded by lush mountains and forests. Its vast water surface has earned it the nickname "Boluo Sea." The 27-kilometer loop road around the lake is designated for non-motorized vehicles only, and is typically bustling with cyclists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians. However, a lack of existing stations means there are few places to stop and rest.