Ngarannam Resettlement Town / Oshinowo Studio

Ngarannam, Nigeria
Architects: Oshinowo Studio
- Area: 35264 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Tolu Sanusi
Lead Architects: Tosin Oshinowo
- Category: Urban Planning, Infrastructure, Residential Architecture
- Technical Detail Architect: Oluwatobi Bright
- Design Architect: Magaret Udonsak, Moyinoluwa Senjobi
- Architectural Visualizer: Efemena Egube
- City: Ngarannam
- Country: Nigeria
Text description provided by the architects. The Ngarannam Resettlement Project emerged in response to the Boko Haram insurgency that devastated the community in 2015 and displaced more than 3,000 people. In collaboration with the Government of Nigeria, UNDP launched the Nigeria Window of the Stabilization Facility under the Lake Chad Basin Regional Stabilization Facility, selecting Ngarannam as one of seven target communities.