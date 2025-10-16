Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Ngarannam Resettlement Town / Oshinowo Studio

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Urban Planning, Infrastructure, Residential Architecture
Ngarannam, Nigeria
Ngarannam Resettlement Town / Oshinowo Studio - Image 6 of 16
© Tolu Sanusi

Text description provided by the architects. The Ngarannam Resettlement Project emerged in response to the Boko Haram insurgency that devastated the community in 2015 and displaced more than 3,000 people. In collaboration with the Government of Nigeria, UNDP launched the Nigeria Window of the Stabilization Facility under the Lake Chad Basin Regional Stabilization Facility, selecting Ngarannam as one of seven target communities.

Oshinowo Studio
Cite: "Ngarannam Resettlement Town / Oshinowo Studio" 16 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034977/ngarannam-resettlement-town-oshinowo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

