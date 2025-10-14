Ternura House - GM / Estudio N.A

+ 18

Residential Architecture, Houses • Nova Lima, Brazil Architects: Estudio N.A

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Jomar Brangança

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Artpedras , MG Mármores , Tirol Plantas

Lead Architect: Maria Amália Santos Vieira

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Maria Amália Santos Vieira

General Construction: Unimont Engenharia

Landscape Design: Felipe Fontes

Interior Design: Bernadete Corrêa

City: Nova Lima

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Ternura House project was born from the intention to create a serene and welcoming refuge, set amidst the greenery of the Passárgada condominium in Belo Horizonte. The main inspiration came from the surrounding environment: the street where the house is located is called Alameda da Ternura, and this name brought the idea of translating into architecture an atmosphere of warmth, simplicity, and integration with the landscape. The key concept was a single-story house, defined by its horizontal layout, that enhances direct contact with the garden and views of the mountains. Natural materials such as stone, wood, and ceramic tiles were chosen to reinforce this identity of a timeless refuge, deeply rooted in the place.