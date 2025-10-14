Ternura House - GM / Estudio N.A

-
Architects: Estudio N.A
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Jomar Brangança
-
Manufacturers: Artpedras, MG Mármores, Tirol Plantas
-
Lead Architect: Maria Amália Santos Vieira
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Maria Amália Santos Vieira
- General Construction: Unimont Engenharia
- Landscape Design: Felipe Fontes
- Interior Design: Bernadete Corrêa
- City: Nova Lima
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Ternura House project was born from the intention to create a serene and welcoming refuge, set amidst the greenery of the Passárgada condominium in Belo Horizonte. The main inspiration came from the surrounding environment: the street where the house is located is called Alameda da Ternura, and this name brought the idea of translating into architecture an atmosphere of warmth, simplicity, and integration with the landscape. The key concept was a single-story house, defined by its horizontal layout, that enhances direct contact with the garden and views of the mountains. Natural materials such as stone, wood, and ceramic tiles were chosen to reinforce this identity of a timeless refuge, deeply rooted in the place.