Salt Pan House / We Design Studio

Agarvada, India
Architects: We Design Studio
- Area: 6000 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Principle Architect, Designer: Nupur Shah, Saahil Parikh
- City: Agarvada
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Emerging like a sculptural monolith from the edge of a salt pan, this house is a masterclass in elemental architecture — poised between land and water, tradition and modernity, permanence and porosity. Situated on a ten-acre property patiently acquired over a decade, the home is nestled quietly between the Chapora River and a mangrove belt, anchored in place by three man-made salt pans that dictate not just the footprint but the spirit of the architecture.