Salt Pan House / We Design Studio

Residential Architecture
Agarvada, India
Text description provided by the architects. Emerging like a sculptural monolith from the edge of a salt pan, this house is a masterclass in elemental architecture — poised between land and water, tradition and modernity, permanence and porosity. Situated on a ten-acre property patiently acquired over a decade, the home is nestled quietly between the Chapora River and a mangrove belt, anchored in place by three man-made salt pans that dictate not just the footprint but the spirit of the architecture.

We Design Studio
Cite: "Salt Pan House / We Design Studio" 14 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034973/salt-pan-house-we-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

