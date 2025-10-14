Salt Pan House / We Design Studio

Save this picture! © Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Residential Architecture

Principle Architect, Designer: Nupur Shah, Saahil Parikh

Agarvada

India

Text description provided by the architects. Emerging like a sculptural monolith from the edge of a salt pan, this house is a masterclass in elemental architecture — poised between land and water, tradition and modernity, permanence and porosity. Situated on a ten-acre property patiently acquired over a decade, the home is nestled quietly between the Chapora River and a mangrove belt, anchored in place by three man-made salt pans that dictate not just the footprint but the spirit of the architecture.