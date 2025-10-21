Doppelscheune - Barn into Residential Building / KO/OK Architektur

•
Tübingen, Germany
-
Architects: KO/OK Architektur
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Sebastian Schels
-
Manufacturers: JUNG, KEIM, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Creaton, Hessler, Ifö Electric, Mosa
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- Lead Team: Jan Keinath, Fabian Onneken
- Design Team: KO/OK Architektur
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Verena Klar, Independent Architect and Energy Consultant, Mähringen
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Felix Mindner Tragwerksplanung, Tübingen
- City: Tübingen
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. In the southwest of the city of Tübingen, the historic center of Derendingen is undergoing a period of transformation. Once shaped by its ribbon-like development, the area now faces a mix of renovation, repurposing, and selective densification. Within this evolving context stands a remarkable listed barn dating back to 1806, situated prominently beside the road and surrounded by the village church, an old schoolhouse, a bakehouse, and former agricultural buildings.