Doppelscheune - Barn into Residential Building / KO/OK Architektur

Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation

Lead Team: Jan Keinath, Fabian Onneken

Design Team: KO/OK Architektur

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Verena Klar, Independent Architect and Energy Consultant, Mähringen

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Felix Mindner Tragwerksplanung, Tübingen

City: Tübingen

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. In the southwest of the city of Tübingen, the historic center of Derendingen is undergoing a period of transformation. Once shaped by its ribbon-like development, the area now faces a mix of renovation, repurposing, and selective densification. Within this evolving context stands a remarkable listed barn dating back to 1806, situated prominently beside the road and surrounded by the village church, an old schoolhouse, a bakehouse, and former agricultural buildings.