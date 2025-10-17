Village Trails / NEBR Arquitetura

+ 14

Category: Other Structures

Architects In Charge: Edson Muniz, Rita de Cássia

Landscape Design: Ivan Alves

Civil Construction: FJ Empreendimentos

City: São Lourenço da Mata

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Among the dense layers of the Atlantic Forest, in the heart of Aldeia, a bridge reveals itself. Unlike the projects where NEBR Architecture usually opens up to the horizon, here the crossing does not seek the infinite, but the intimate. It projects inward into the forest, penetrating the green as if searching for refuge, a reunion with oneself.