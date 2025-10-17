Village Trails / NEBR Arquitetura

•
São Lourenço da Mata, Brazil
Architects: NEBR Arquitetura
- Area: 330000 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Felipe Petrovsky
- Category: Other Structures
- Architects In Charge: Edson Muniz, Rita de Cássia
- Landscape Design: Ivan Alves
- Civil Construction: FJ Empreendimentos
- City: São Lourenço da Mata
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Among the dense layers of the Atlantic Forest, in the heart of Aldeia, a bridge reveals itself. Unlike the projects where NEBR Architecture usually opens up to the horizon, here the crossing does not seek the infinite, but the intimate. It projects inward into the forest, penetrating the green as if searching for refuge, a reunion with oneself.