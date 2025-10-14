Red House / Ángel García Estudio

+ 23

Category: Houses

Design Team: Francisco Espinoza, Felipe Rebolledo, Diego Alzaga

City: Crucecita

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The Red House is located in Bahías de Huatulco, Oaxaca, in a residential area a few minutes from the coast, in a completely urban environment with no sea views. The property is surrounded by four houses on three of its abutments and opens to the west onto a main street with views of a natural area not yet developed. There are three pre-existing trees on the site; in the front and a central position, there is an Alejo/Matapescado (Piscidia Carthagenensis), an endemic deciduous tree. Very close to it grows a young guayacán with purple flowers (Guaiacum coulteri), a tree in danger of extinction and very slow growing, and finally, in the back there is a Cuahulote (Guazuma ulmifolia), an evergreen tree of medium size abundant in the low Oaxacan jungle.