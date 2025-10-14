Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Red House / Ángel García Estudio

Red House / Ángel García Estudio

Save

Red House / Ángel García Estudio - Exterior Photography, BalconyRed House / Ángel García Estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodRed House / Ángel García Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickRed House / Ángel García Estudio - Interior Photography, BalconyRed House / Ángel García Estudio - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Crucecita, Mexico
  • Architects: Ángel García Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  425
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Béjar
  • Lead Architects: Ángel García
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Francisco Espinoza, Felipe Rebolledo, Diego Alzaga
  • City: Crucecita
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Red House / Ángel García Estudio - Interior Photography, Balcony
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. The Red House is located in Bahías de Huatulco, Oaxaca, in a residential area a few minutes from the coast, in a completely urban environment with no sea views. The property is surrounded by four houses on three of its abutments and opens to the west onto a main street with views of a natural area not yet developed. There are three pre-existing trees on the site; in the front and a central position, there is an Alejo/Matapescado (Piscidia Carthagenensis), an endemic deciduous tree. Very close to it grows a young guayacán with purple flowers (Guaiacum coulteri), a tree in danger of extinction and very slow growing, and finally, in the back there is a Cuahulote (Guazuma ulmifolia), an evergreen tree of medium size abundant in the low Oaxacan jungle.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ángel García Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Red House / Ángel García Estudio" 14 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034940/red-house-angel-garcia-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags