50 Social Housing Units – DE PEUS A TERRA i el cap pels núvols / Miel Arquitectos + MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel

+ 17

Social Housing • Barcelona, Spain Architects: MADhel, MARMOLBRAVO, Miel Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cerámicas Ferrés , Hörmann ET500 , Panasonic , Sistema Sate Prosystem de Baumit , Technal Soleal 55 / GY65

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. DE PEUS A TERRA (i el cap pels núvols) is a building with 50 social housing units in the Bon Pastor neighborhood of Barcelona, where common sense and passion come together, unapologetically celebrating community while carefully tending to the domestic sphere. Our building is part of the transformation of “las casas baratas de Bon Pastor” (the cheap houses of Bon Pastor), a housing complex that was created to provide shelter for all those workers who came to Barcelona to work at the 1929 International Exposition. Since 2002, this complex of 784 single-story homes with interior courtyards has been replaced by high-rise multi-family buildings... including ours, with a ground floor and six stories!