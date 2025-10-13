Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  50 Social Housing Units – DE PEUS A TERRA i el cap pels núvols / Miel Arquitectos + MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel

50 Social Housing Units – DE PEUS A TERRA i el cap pels núvols / Miel Arquitectos + MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel

50 Social Housing Units – DE PEUS A TERRA i el cap pels núvols / Miel Arquitectos + MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Interior Photography, Balcony, Concrete
50 Social Housing Units – DE PEUS A TERRA i el cap pels núvols / Miel Arquitectos + MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Balcony
50 Social Housing Units – DE PEUS A TERRA i el cap pels núvols / Miel Arquitectos + MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Interior Photography, Wood
50 Social Housing Units – DE PEUS A TERRA i el cap pels núvols / Miel Arquitectos + MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Interior Photography, Wood

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Social Housing
Barcelona, Spain
  Architects: MADhel, MARMOLBRAVO, Miel Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8
  Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cerámicas Ferrés, Hörmann ET500, Panasonic, Sistema Sate Prosystem de Baumit, Technal Soleal 55 / GY65
Text description provided by the architects. DE PEUS A TERRA (i el cap pels núvols) is a building with 50 social housing units in the Bon Pastor neighborhood of Barcelona, where common sense and passion come together, unapologetically celebrating community while carefully tending to the domestic sphere. Our building is part of the transformation of “las casas baratas de Bon Pastor” (the cheap houses of Bon Pastor), a housing complex that was created to provide shelter for all those workers who came to Barcelona to work at the 1929 International Exposition. Since 2002, this complex of 784 single-story homes with interior courtyards has been replaced by high-rise multi-family buildings... including ours, with a ground floor and six stories!

50 Social Housing Units – DE PEUS A TERRA i el cap pels núvols / Miel Arquitectos + MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Jose Hevia
Miel Arquitectos
MARMOLBRAVO
MADhel
Social Housing
Spain
Cite: "50 Social Housing Units – DE PEUS A TERRA i el cap pels núvols / Miel Arquitectos + MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel" 13 Oct 2025.

Top #Tags