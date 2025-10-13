HEYDAY Community Hub / ASWA

+ 22

Commercial Architecture • Thailand Architects: ASWA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Soopakorn Srisakul

Lead Architects: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat

Text description provided by the architects. The HEYDAY is a new community hub for Bangkok University in Thailand. It combines a co-working space, a food court, and future restaurants all within one building, making it the latest destination for students. Located next to the university campus, the site is situated between blocky apartments that line both sides of a 1-kilometer street.