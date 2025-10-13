Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  HEYDAY Community Hub / ASWA

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Thailand
  Architects: ASWA
  Area: 1200
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Photographs: Soopakorn Srisakul
  Lead Architects: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat
HEYDAY Community Hub / ASWA - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. The HEYDAY is a new community hub for Bangkok University in Thailand. It combines a co-working space, a food court, and future restaurants all within one building, making it the latest destination for students. Located next to the university campus, the site is situated between blocky apartments that line both sides of a 1-kilometer street.

ASWA
Commercial Architecture Thailand
"HEYDAY Community Hub / ASWA" 13 Oct 2025. ArchDaily.

