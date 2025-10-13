HEYDAY Community Hub / ASWA

-
Architects: ASWA
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Soopakorn Srisakul
Lead Architects: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. The HEYDAY is a new community hub for Bangkok University in Thailand. It combines a co-working space, a food court, and future restaurants all within one building, making it the latest destination for students. Located next to the university campus, the site is situated between blocky apartments that line both sides of a 1-kilometer street.