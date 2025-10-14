Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Aranya North Shore Community Sports Center / Atelier XÜK

Aranya North Shore Community Sports Center / Atelier XÜK

© Hao Chen

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Recreation & Training
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Principal Architects: Liu Kenan, Zhang Xu
  • Project Architect: Sha Weiqi
  • Project Team: Sha Weiqi, Deng Tian, Huang Lin, Dai Yishu, Zhang Shuo, Zhang Pu, Lai Dawei, Zhou Jinni, Cai Tian, Wang Sizhe, Tang Huilian (Intern)
  • Structural Team: Miao Jianbo, Chen Tong
  • Mep Team: Yu Xiaoming, Fan Xin, Mao Bei, Luo Jin
  • Site Architects: Deng Tian, Yao Ziyi (Intern)
  • City: Qinhuangdao
  • Country: China
Aranya North Shore Community Sports Center / Atelier XÜK - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Aranya North Shore Community Sports Center is located in Qinhuangdao, a three-hour drive from Beijing, situated within the riverside area of the Aranya Ninth Phase project. The site was originally a relatively underdeveloped industrial land. The architects aimed to establish a contextual foundation for the site by drawing on traceable fragments of collective architectural memory, transforming the building into a medium connecting the past with present-day life and providing the community with a rooted public space.

Atelier XÜK
Glass, Steel, Concrete

Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training, China

