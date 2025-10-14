Aranya North Shore Community Sports Center / Atelier XÜK

+ 23

Category: Recreation & Training

Principal Architects: Liu Kenan, Zhang Xu

Project Architect: Sha Weiqi

Project Team: Sha Weiqi, Deng Tian, Huang Lin, Dai Yishu, Zhang Shuo, Zhang Pu, Lai Dawei, Zhou Jinni, Cai Tian, Wang Sizhe, Tang Huilian (Intern)

Structural Team: Miao Jianbo, Chen Tong

Mep Team: Yu Xiaoming, Fan Xin, Mao Bei, Luo Jin

Site Architects: Deng Tian, Yao Ziyi (Intern)

City: Qinhuangdao

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Aranya North Shore Community Sports Center is located in Qinhuangdao, a three-hour drive from Beijing, situated within the riverside area of the Aranya Ninth Phase project. The site was originally a relatively underdeveloped industrial land. The architects aimed to establish a contextual foundation for the site by drawing on traceable fragments of collective architectural memory, transforming the building into a medium connecting the past with present-day life and providing the community with a rooted public space.