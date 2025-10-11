Alley 10 House / True Thing Design Studio

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located within the former height-restricted zone of the old Shui Nan Airport. The once low-density farmlands and vegetable gardens had formed a maze of winding alleys. After urban redevelopment, what remained was an address that could no longer be precisely located — "Lane 10" — which became both the origin of the project's name and its design concept.