Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Taiwan
  5. Alley 10 House / True Thing Design Studio

Alley 10 House / True Thing Design Studio

Save

Alley 10 House / True Thing Design Studio - Image 2 of 29Alley 10 House / True Thing Design Studio - Image 3 of 29Alley 10 House / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairAlley 10 House / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteAlley 10 House / True Thing Design Studio - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Taichung , Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Alley 10 House / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located within the former height-restricted zone of the old Shui Nan Airport. The once low-density farmlands and vegetable gardens had formed a maze of winding alleys. After urban redevelopment, what remained was an address that could no longer be precisely located — "Lane 10" — which became both the origin of the project's name and its design concept.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
True Thing Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "Alley 10 House / True Thing Design Studio" 11 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034896/alley-10-house-true-thing-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags