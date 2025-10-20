Loka Meru - Salatiga / andramatin

+ 14

Commercial Architecture • Salatiga, Indonesia Architects: andramatin

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 750 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Mario Wibowo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Woodlam Indonesia

Lead Architects: Andra Matin

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set on the mist-laden slopes of Mount Merbabu, Loka Meru is a timber-structured resort chapel and event hall that blends reverence with resilience. Engineered entirely from jabon glulam and erected manually without machinery, the project showcases how timber can rise even in remote terrains.