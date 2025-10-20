Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. Loka Meru - Salatiga / andramatin

Loka Meru - Salatiga / andramatin

Save

Loka Meru - Salatiga / andramatin - Image 2 of 19Loka Meru - Salatiga / andramatin - Image 3 of 19Loka Meru - Salatiga / andramatin - Image 4 of 19Loka Meru - Salatiga / andramatin - Image 5 of 19Loka Meru - Salatiga / andramatin - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Salatiga, Indonesia
  • Architects: andramatin
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Woodlam Indonesia
  • Lead Architects: Andra Matin
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Loka Meru - Salatiga / andramatin - Image 4 of 19
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Set on the mist-laden slopes of Mount Merbabu, Loka Meru is a timber-structured resort chapel and event hall that blends reverence with resilience. Engineered entirely from jabon glulam and erected manually without machinery, the project showcases how timber can rise even in remote terrains.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
andramatin
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureIndonesia
Cite: "Loka Meru - Salatiga / andramatin" 20 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034865/loka-meru-salatiga-andramatin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags