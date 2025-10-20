Loka Meru - Salatiga / andramatin

•
Salatiga, Indonesia
Architects: andramatin
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Mario Wibowo
Manufacturers: Woodlam Indonesia
Lead Architects: Andra Matin
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Woodlam Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Set on the mist-laden slopes of Mount Merbabu, Loka Meru is a timber-structured resort chapel and event hall that blends reverence with resilience. Engineered entirely from jabon glulam and erected manually without machinery, the project showcases how timber can rise even in remote terrains.