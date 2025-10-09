Hideout Flow / Pablo Luna Studio

-
Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2025
-
-
Lead Architects: Pablo Luna Studio & Hideout Bali
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Lodging
- Interior Design: Hideout Atelier Bali / Studio WNA / Brandon James
- Structural Engineer: Ir. I Ketut Yasa Bagiarta,MT
- Architecture Team: Fillologus Iryono, Maria Jose Naranjo Hoffman, Theodorus Alvin, I Putu Raditya manggala Hutama, I Putu Krisnantara Putra, Adhi Guna Dharma, Brandon James
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Flow Villa is hidden in the mountains of East Bali, Indonesia, far from the rhythms of city life and embraced by the lush serenity of an eco-resort setting. Nestled beside a river and surrounded by dense tropical vegetation, the villa exists in constant dialogue with the natural world.