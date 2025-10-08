Majlis & The Manama (Wind Catchers) Pavilion / Ahmed and Rashid Bin Shabib

+ 11

Category: Pavilion

Curators: Ahmed and Rashid Bin Shabib

Participants & Collaborators: Rashid bin Shabib, Ahmed bin Shabib, Amna Abulhoul, Vladimir Yavachev, Yusaku Imamura, Jonathan Shannon, Davide De Carlo, Valentina Chiesi, Grazia Sechi, Mohammed Alruways, Abdullah Al Kenani, Dhai Dubai, Expo City

City: Venezia

Country: Italy

Reinterpreting Vernacular Gulf Architecture as a Living Scaffold for the Future – The Majlis & The Manama (Wind Catchers) pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice presents a powerful reimagining of Gulf vernacular intelligence. Anchored in personal memory and regional tradition, the pavilion draws from the architectural archetypes of the Majlis and Manama to propose a contemporary structure that breathes, hosts, and remembers. Supported by Expo City Dubai.