World
Majlis & The Manama (Wind Catchers) Pavilion / Ahmed and Rashid Bin Shabib

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion
Venezia, Italy
  Category: Pavilion
  Curators: Ahmed and Rashid Bin Shabib
  Participants & Collaborators: Rashid bin Shabib, Ahmed bin Shabib, Amna Abulhoul, Vladimir Yavachev, Yusaku Imamura, Jonathan Shannon, Davide De Carlo, Valentina Chiesi, Grazia Sechi, Mohammed Alruways, Abdullah Al Kenani, Dhai Dubai, Expo City
  City: Venezia
  Country: Italy
Reinterpreting Vernacular Gulf Architecture as a Living Scaffold for the Future – The Majlis & The Manama (Wind Catchers) pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice presents a powerful reimagining of Gulf vernacular intelligence. Anchored in personal memory and regional tradition, the pavilion draws from the architectural archetypes of the Majlis and Manama to propose a contemporary structure that breathes, hosts, and remembers. Supported by Expo City Dubai.

Ahmed and Rashid Bin Shabib
Wood

