Majlis & The Manama (Wind Catchers) Pavilion / Ahmed and Rashid Bin Shabib

Architects: Ahmed and Rashid Bin Shabib
- Year: 2025
Photographs:WeExhibit, Anthony Fleyhan
- Category: Pavilion
- Curators: Ahmed and Rashid Bin Shabib
- Participants & Collaborators: Rashid bin Shabib, Ahmed bin Shabib, Amna Abulhoul, Vladimir Yavachev, Yusaku Imamura, Jonathan Shannon, Davide De Carlo, Valentina Chiesi, Grazia Sechi, Mohammed Alruways, Abdullah Al Kenani, Dhai Dubai, Expo City
- City: Venezia
- Country: Italy
Reinterpreting Vernacular Gulf Architecture as a Living Scaffold for the Future – The Majlis & The Manama (Wind Catchers) pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice presents a powerful reimagining of Gulf vernacular intelligence. Anchored in personal memory and regional tradition, the pavilion draws from the architectural archetypes of the Majlis and Manama to propose a contemporary structure that breathes, hosts, and remembers. Supported by Expo City Dubai.