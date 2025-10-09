Harbourside Canopy / B+P Architects

+ 45

Category: Public Architecture, Market

Structural Engineering: Dynas Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd.

Electrical, Plumbing, Hvac Engineering: Hung To Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design: IO Lighting Design Co., Ltd.

Construction: Ching Sung Construction Co., Ltd. "

Timber Construction: Fure Jang Enterprise Co. Ltd.

City: Hsinchu

Country: Taiwan

Site and Setting – The central structure of the project is the fishing market, a landscape pavilion composed of sheds, walls, berms, and trees. This open volume connects the fishing activity at the dock with the inland marketplace. The north-facing concrete wall, running parallel to the pier, anchors the structure while buffering against strong winds. Earth berms and windbreak forests further stabilize the environment and create a layered transition between interior and exterior. The city envisions this space as a direct-sale fishing market that combines fixed-net operations, retail fish stalls, and educational programs to celebrate and promote the region's fishing culture.