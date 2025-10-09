Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Harbourside Canopy / B+P Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Public Architecture, Market
Hsinchu, Taiwan
  • Architects: B+P Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  496
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Millspace
  • Lead Architects: Jeff Tsai, Yisin Lin, Jason Xu, Ray Chang
  • Structural Engineering: Dynas Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd.
  • Electrical, Plumbing, Hvac Engineering: Hung To Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Design: IO Lighting Design Co., Ltd.
  • Construction: Ching Sung Construction Co., Ltd. "
  • Timber Construction: Fure Jang Enterprise Co. Ltd.
  • City: Hsinchu
  • Country: Taiwan
© Studio Millspace

Site and Setting – The central structure of the project is the fishing market, a landscape pavilion composed of sheds, walls, berms, and trees. This open volume connects the fishing activity at the dock with the inland marketplace. The north-facing concrete wall, running parallel to the pier, anchors the structure while buffering against strong winds. Earth berms and windbreak forests further stabilize the environment and create a layered transition between interior and exterior. The city envisions this space as a direct-sale fishing market that combines fixed-net operations, retail fish stalls, and educational programs to celebrate and promote the region's fishing culture.

About this office
B+P Architects
Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureMarketTaiwan

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureMarketTaiwan
