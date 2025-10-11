The Chapel of St. Thérèse of Lisieux / Bull O’Sullivan Architecture

•
Lyttelton, New Zealand
-
Architects: Bull O’Sullivan Architecture
- Area: 17 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Mary Gaudin
-
Lead Architects: Michael O'Sullivan
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Religious Architecture
- City: Lyttelton
- Country: New Zealand
Text description provided by the architects. The Chapel of St. Thérèse of Lisieux sits on a hillside overlooking Lyttelton Harbour, Whakaraupō. It is a private space open to the public daily, serving as a place of worship, reflection, and architectural engagement. The Chapel was constructed in 2025 by Bull O'Sullivan Architecture as a gift to the people of Christchurch. Bull O'Sullivan is a New Zealand practice that believes in quality and optimism at the most personal level.