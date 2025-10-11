Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Chapel of St. Thérèse of Lisieux / Bull O’Sullivan Architecture

Religious Architecture
Lyttelton, New Zealand
The Chapel of St. Thérèse of Lisieux / Bull O’Sullivan Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Mary Gaudin

Text description provided by the architects. The Chapel of St. Thérèse of Lisieux sits on a hillside overlooking Lyttelton Harbour, Whakaraupō. It is a private space open to the public daily, serving as a place of worship, reflection, and architectural engagement. The Chapel was constructed in 2025 by Bull O'Sullivan Architecture as a gift to the people of Christchurch. Bull O'Sullivan is a New Zealand practice that believes in quality and optimism at the most personal level.

Bull O’Sullivan Architecture
