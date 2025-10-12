Teal House / Monsoon Projects

•
Paravur, India
-
Architects: Monsoon Projects
- Area: 2800 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Studio IKSHA
-
Manufacturers: Emcer ceramics, Jaquar, sanit gobain
-
Lead Architects: Adarsh Rajendran, Shabin S Shajahan
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Adarsh Rajendran, Shabin S Shajahan, Gokul GS
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Orbis structurals
- Landscape Architecture: TARO
- City: Paravur
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the tranquil coastal village of Quilon, 'Teal' is a seamless four-bedroom residence that reinterprets the essence of tropical Kerala architecture through a contemporary, minimalist lens. The project is a testament to the power of rooted design principles, blending traditional built forms with modern spatial concepts to create a home deeply attuned to its environment.