Teal House / Monsoon Projects

Residential Architecture • Paravur, India Architects: Monsoon Projects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2800 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Studio IKSHA

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Emcer ceramics , Jaquar , sanit gobain

Lead Architects: Adarsh Rajendran, Shabin S Shajahan

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the tranquil coastal village of Quilon, 'Teal' is a seamless four-bedroom residence that reinterprets the essence of tropical Kerala architecture through a contemporary, minimalist lens. The project is a testament to the power of rooted design principles, blending traditional built forms with modern spatial concepts to create a home deeply attuned to its environment.