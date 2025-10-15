Unimed Federation / AT Arquitetura

-
Architects: AT Arquitetura
- Area: 3800 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Lead Architect: Tarso Carneiro
- Category: Office Buildings
- Architects: Mauricio Ceolin, Tarso Carneiro, André Detanico, Daniela Yumi Yoshimoto, Ruy Lunardi Neto, Natalia Luz, Dadja Lovato, Guilherme Groth
- Structural Project: Diogo Valls
- Lighting Consutlant: Cristina Maluf Iluminação
- Landscape: Kucha Saatkamp
- Structural Design And Installations: Studio Bim
- Approval And Ppci: Studio T
- Acoustics: Marcos Abreu
- Wayfinding: Studio MDA
- City: Porto Alegre
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The most sustainable building is the one that has already been built. The project for the new Unimed Federation headquarters in Porto Alegre stems from the need for adaptive reuse, expansion, and modernization of the former building. The proposal seeks to establish a new relationship with the already consolidated urban fabric, while, through the acquisition of three adjacent lots, the new complex is conceived as a delicate gesture of urban generosity: the new construction sets back from the street to create a public square, serving as a transition between city and building.