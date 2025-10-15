Unimed Federation / AT Arquitetura

+ 28

Office Buildings • Porto Alegre, Brazil Architects: AT Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architect: Tarso Carneiro

Category: Office Buildings

Architects: Mauricio Ceolin, Tarso Carneiro, André Detanico, Daniela Yumi Yoshimoto, Ruy Lunardi Neto, Natalia Luz, Dadja Lovato, Guilherme Groth

Structural Project: Diogo Valls

Lighting Consutlant: Cristina Maluf Iluminação

Landscape: Kucha Saatkamp

Structural Design And Installations: Studio Bim

Approval And Ppci: Studio T

Acoustics: Marcos Abreu

Wayfinding: Studio MDA

City: Porto Alegre

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The most sustainable building is the one that has already been built. The project for the new Unimed Federation headquarters in Porto Alegre stems from the need for adaptive reuse, expansion, and modernization of the former building. The proposal seeks to establish a new relationship with the already consolidated urban fabric, while, through the acquisition of three adjacent lots, the new complex is conceived as a delicate gesture of urban generosity: the new construction sets back from the street to create a public square, serving as a transition between city and building.