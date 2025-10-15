Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Unimed Federation / AT Arquitetura

Unimed Federation / AT Arquitetura

Save

Unimed Federation / AT Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyUnimed Federation / AT Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair, GlassUnimed Federation / AT Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Lighting, TableUnimed Federation / AT Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BalconyUnimed Federation / AT Arquitetura - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: AT Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architect: Tarso Carneiro
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Architects: Mauricio Ceolin, Tarso Carneiro, André Detanico, Daniela Yumi Yoshimoto, Ruy Lunardi Neto, Natalia Luz, Dadja Lovato, Guilherme Groth
  • Structural Project: Diogo Valls
  • Lighting Consutlant: Cristina Maluf Iluminação
  • Landscape: Kucha Saatkamp
  • Structural Design And Installations: Studio Bim
  • Approval And Ppci: Studio T
  • Acoustics: Marcos Abreu
  • Wayfinding: Studio MDA
  • City: Porto Alegre
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Unimed Federation / AT Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The most sustainable building is the one that has already been built. The project for the new Unimed Federation headquarters in Porto Alegre stems from the need for adaptive reuse, expansion, and modernization of the former building. The proposal seeks to establish a new relationship with the already consolidated urban fabric, while, through the acquisition of three adjacent lots, the new complex is conceived as a delicate gesture of urban generosity: the new construction sets back from the street to create a public square, serving as a transition between city and building.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AT Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsBrazil
Cite: "Unimed Federation / AT Arquitetura" [Edifício Unimed Federação / AT Arquitetura] 15 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034829/unimed-federation-at-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags