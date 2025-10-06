Sa_Yu House / FATHOM

-
Architects: FATHOM
- Area: 189 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Tatsuya Tabii
Manufacturers: FLOS / STRING LIGHT SPHERE HEAD, MARUNI / lightwood papercode
Lead Architects: Hiroyuki Nakamoto
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Hiroyuki Nakamoto, Naoki itaya
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tatsugo Shono /Shono Paint Works
- Landscape Architecture: Hiroshi Nagao /Nagao lab
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Kengo Tanaka
- City: Kure
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Sa_Yu, located on a hilly site in Kure City, Hiroshima, is an architectural project that redefines the very notion of dwelling by overlapping two temporal layers — renovation and extension. Beginning with the renovation of a 70-year-old wooden one-story house and followed by the addition of a new community wing at the rear of the site, the project evolves from a private home into an architecture of relationships — where people, spaces, and time are gently intertwined.