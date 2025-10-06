Sa_Yu House / FATHOM

+ 26

Residential Architecture • Kure, Japan Architects: FATHOM

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 189 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Tatsuya Tabii

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: FLOS / STRING LIGHT SPHERE HEAD , MARUNI / lightwood papercode

Lead Architects: Hiroyuki Nakamoto

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Hiroyuki Nakamoto, Naoki itaya

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tatsugo Shono /Shono Paint Works

Landscape Architecture: Hiroshi Nagao /Nagao lab

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Kengo Tanaka

City: Kure

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Sa_Yu, located on a hilly site in Kure City, Hiroshima, is an architectural project that redefines the very notion of dwelling by overlapping two temporal layers — renovation and extension. Beginning with the renovation of a 70-year-old wooden one-story house and followed by the addition of a new community wing at the rear of the site, the project evolves from a private home into an architecture of relationships — where people, spaces, and time are gently intertwined.