Sa_Yu House / FATHOM

Sa_Yu House / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairSa_Yu House / FATHOM - Image 15 of 31Sa_Yu House / FATHOM - Interior Photography, ConcreteSa_Yu House / FATHOM - Exterior PhotographySa_Yu House / FATHOM - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Kure, Japan
  • Architects: FATHOM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  189
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tatsuya Tabii
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FLOS / STRING LIGHT SPHERE HEAD, MARUNI / lightwood papercode
  • Lead Architects: Hiroyuki Nakamoto
  • Lead Team: Hiroyuki Nakamoto, Naoki itaya
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tatsugo Shono /Shono Paint Works
  • Landscape Architecture: Hiroshi Nagao /Nagao lab
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Kengo Tanaka
  • City: Kure
  • Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Sa_Yu, located on a hilly site in Kure City, Hiroshima, is an architectural project that redefines the very notion of dwelling by overlapping two temporal layers — renovation and extension. Beginning with the renovation of a 70-year-old wooden one-story house and followed by the addition of a new community wing at the rear of the site, the project evolves from a private home into an architecture of relationships — where people, spaces, and time are gently intertwined.

