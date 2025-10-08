Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Habitat Module / MEII ESTUDIO

Habitat Module / MEII ESTUDIO

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Apartment Interiors
  • Architects: MEII ESTUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Milena Villalba
  • Lead Architects: Jose María Mateo y Elvira Carrión
  • Lead Team: Jose María Mateo, Elvira Carrión
  • Technical Team: Javier Albacete, Andrea Sanabria, Juan Antonio Abril
  • General Construction: Traza construye
Text description provided by the architects. Space exploration has left us a legacy beyond science: the ability to maximize livable spaces. Habitat modules are an integral part of spacecraft, functioning as autonomous and compact units that encompass all the basic necessities for life in space.

MEII ESTUDIO
Apartment Interiors
Cite: "Habitat Module / MEII ESTUDIO" [Módulo Hábitat / MEII ESTUDIO] 08 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034776/habitat-module-meii-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

