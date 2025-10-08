Habitat Module / MEII ESTUDIO

+ 12

Apartment Interiors • Architects: MEII ESTUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Milena Villalba

Lead Architects: Jose María Mateo y Elvira Carrión

Category: Apartment Interiors

Lead Team: Jose María Mateo, Elvira Carrión

Technical Team: Javier Albacete, Andrea Sanabria, Juan Antonio Abril

General Construction: Traza construye

Text description provided by the architects. Space exploration has left us a legacy beyond science: the ability to maximize livable spaces. Habitat modules are an integral part of spacecraft, functioning as autonomous and compact units that encompass all the basic necessities for life in space.