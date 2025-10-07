Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Atarashii House / Rakta Studio

Atarashii House / Rakta Studio

Atarashii House / Rakta Studio - Exterior Photography, CourtyardAtarashii House / Rakta Studio - Image 3 of 24Atarashii House / Rakta Studio - Image 4 of 24Atarashii House / Rakta Studio - Image 5 of 24Atarashii House / Rakta Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Sustainability
Padalarang, Indonesia
  • Architects: Rakta Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Blanco, Kaii Living – Wood working, Kohler, MIWALOCK, Quadra Surface, TOTO sanitary wares, YKK AP Asia
  • Lead Architects: Vidor Saputro, Darryl Fernaldi
  • Landscape: House of Olive, Nirwana Landscape
  • Design Team: Vidor Saputro, Darryl Fernaldi, Hamdani Abdul Rahman
  • Clients: Agus & Mey
  • Engineering: Vonny Valentina
  • Collaborators: Aseha Interior, Hiraki Lighting, Kaiiliving
  • City: Padalarang
  • Country: Indonesia
Atarashii House / Rakta Studio - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. This residence exemplifies modern tropical architecture with a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. The design embraces natural light and ventilation through expansive glass facades, framing a central courtyard where a tree becomes the focal point amidst a reflective pool. Warm wooden accents contrast with clean concrete lines, creating a balance between contemporary elegance and natural textures. The open-plan interiors foster connection between spaces, while the exterior façade maintains a minimalist yet inviting presence. This house is a harmonious retreat, where modern luxury meets organic tranquility.

Project gallery

