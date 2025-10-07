Atarashii House / Rakta Studio

-
Architects: Rakta Studio
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:KIE
-
Manufacturers: JUNG, Blanco, Kaii Living – Wood working, Kohler, MIWALOCK, Quadra Surface, TOTO sanitary wares, YKK AP Asia
-
Lead Architects: Vidor Saputro, Darryl Fernaldi
-
- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Design Team: Vidor Saputro, Darryl Fernaldi, Hamdani Abdul Rahman
- Clients: Agus & Mey
- Engineering: Vonny Valentina
- Collaborators: Aseha Interior, Hiraki Lighting, Kaiiliving
- City: Padalarang
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. This residence exemplifies modern tropical architecture with a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. The design embraces natural light and ventilation through expansive glass facades, framing a central courtyard where a tree becomes the focal point amidst a reflective pool. Warm wooden accents contrast with clean concrete lines, creating a balance between contemporary elegance and natural textures. The open-plan interiors foster connection between spaces, while the exterior façade maintains a minimalist yet inviting presence. This house is a harmonious retreat, where modern luxury meets organic tranquility.