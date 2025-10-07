Atarashii House / Rakta Studio

+ 19

Category: Houses, Sustainability

Design Team: Vidor Saputro, Darryl Fernaldi, Hamdani Abdul Rahman

Clients: Agus & Mey

Engineering: Vonny Valentina

Collaborators: Aseha Interior, Hiraki Lighting, Kaiiliving

City: Padalarang

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. This residence exemplifies modern tropical architecture with a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. The design embraces natural light and ventilation through expansive glass facades, framing a central courtyard where a tree becomes the focal point amidst a reflective pool. Warm wooden accents contrast with clean concrete lines, creating a balance between contemporary elegance and natural textures. The open-plan interiors foster connection between spaces, while the exterior façade maintains a minimalist yet inviting presence. This house is a harmonious retreat, where modern luxury meets organic tranquility.