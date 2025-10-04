Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Naju White House / PLAN Architects office

Naju White House / PLAN Architects office

Houses
Naju-si, South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. This house is located across a 10-meter-wide road from its predecessor, House of Boundary, and these neighboring houses share the same spatial context. The middle-aged couple requested a house large enough to accommodate their elderly parents and two children. They also hoped the house would be a place for enjoying a peaceful and cozy life in a quieter environment after the husband's retirement. To respect the daily rhythms of three generations and consider their different perceptions of the house, the archetype of the house was designed to foster mutual empathy, and each area of the house was subdivided to ensure the privacy of family members.    

Project gallery

About this office
PLAN Architects office
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "Naju White House / PLAN Architects office" 04 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034722/naju-white-house-plan-architects-office> ISSN 0719-8884

