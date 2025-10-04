Naju White House / PLAN Architects office

+ 30

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located across a 10-meter-wide road from its predecessor, House of Boundary, and these neighboring houses share the same spatial context. The middle-aged couple requested a house large enough to accommodate their elderly parents and two children. They also hoped the house would be a place for enjoying a peaceful and cozy life in a quieter environment after the husband's retirement. To respect the daily rhythms of three generations and consider their different perceptions of the house, the archetype of the house was designed to foster mutual empathy, and each area of the house was subdivided to ensure the privacy of family members.