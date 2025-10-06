Architecture Museum, Xinyi Street of Coral Stone / A.S.Studio

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the heart of Tainan's historic Wutiaogang Cultural District, the Architecture Museum, Xinyi Street of Coral Stone—located at No. 13–17, Xinyi Street—stands near key cultural sites including Dueyue Gate, Jifu Temple, and the former Xin Fuxing Textile Factory. Originally built as the residence of Qing military scholar Hu Cheng-Yuan, it was reconstructed in the 1930s by Huang Sun-Kuai, combining traditional southern architecture with modern-era ornamentation.