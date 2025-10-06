Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Architecture Museum, Xinyi Street of Coral Stone / A.S.Studio

Architecture Museum, Xinyi Street of Coral Stone / A.S.Studio

Architecture Museum, Xinyi Street of Coral Stone / A.S.Studio - Exterior Photography, Door, ConcreteArchitecture Museum, Xinyi Street of Coral Stone / A.S.Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Steel, Beam, HandrailArchitecture Museum, Xinyi Street of Coral Stone / A.S.Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamArchitecture Museum, Xinyi Street of Coral Stone / A.S.Studio - Image 5 of 21Architecture Museum, Xinyi Street of Coral Stone / A.S.Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cultural Architecture, Renovation
Tainan, Taiwan
  • Architects: A.S.Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  566
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:OS Studio
  • Lead Architects: Chen Kuan Fan
Architecture Museum, Xinyi Street of Coral Stone / A.S.Studio - Image 5 of 21
© OS Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the heart of Tainan's historic Wutiaogang Cultural District, the Architecture Museum, Xinyi Street of Coral Stone—located at No. 13–17, Xinyi Street—stands near key cultural sites including Dueyue Gate, Jifu Temple, and the former Xin Fuxing Textile Factory. Originally built as the residence of Qing military scholar Hu Cheng-Yuan, it was reconstructed in the 1930s by Huang Sun-Kuai, combining traditional southern architecture with modern-era ornamentation.

A.S.Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationTaiwan
