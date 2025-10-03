Permanent Public Pavilion / Besley & Spresser

-
Architects: Besley & Spresser
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Rory Gardiner
-
Lead Architects: Jessica Spresser and Peter Besley
- Category: Public Architecture
- Lead Team: Peter Besley
- General Contractor: Stephen Edwards Constructions
- Project Management: NPC
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SDA Structures
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Group DLA
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Steensen Varming
- Landscape Architecture: CJ Arms
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Won in a national competition in 2020, the Pier Pavilion is a new permanent civic pavilion on Sydney Harbour. The building functions as a host for special events and as a place of public repose to take in harbour views and enjoy the public realm. The site forms part of a wider harbourside regeneration effort focusing on the western edge of Sydney's city centre in Barangaroo. The Pier Pavilion references land, sea, and sky through its various formal and material components.