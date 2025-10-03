Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. Permanent Public Pavilion / Besley & Spresser

Permanent Public Pavilion / Besley & Spresser

Save

Permanent Public Pavilion / Besley & Spresser - Image 2 of 17Permanent Public Pavilion / Besley & Spresser - Image 3 of 17Permanent Public Pavilion / Besley & Spresser - Image 4 of 17Permanent Public Pavilion / Besley & Spresser - Image 5 of 17Permanent Public Pavilion / Besley & Spresser - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Public Architecture
Australia
  • Architects: Besley & Spresser
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rory Gardiner
  • Lead Architects: Jessica Spresser and Peter Besley
  • Lead Team: Peter Besley
  • General Contractor: Stephen Edwards Constructions
  • Project Management: NPC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SDA Structures
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Group DLA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Steensen Varming
  • Landscape Architecture: CJ Arms
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Permanent Public Pavilion / Besley & Spresser - Image 4 of 17
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Won in a national competition in 2020, the Pier Pavilion is a new permanent civic pavilion on Sydney Harbour.　The building functions as a host for special events and as a place of public repose to take in harbour views and enjoy the public realm. The site forms part of a wider harbourside regeneration effort focusing on the western edge of Sydney's city centre in Barangaroo. The Pier Pavilion references land, sea, and sky through its various formal and material components.　　

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Besley & Spresser
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureAustralia
Cite: "Permanent Public Pavilion / Besley & Spresser" 03 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034696/permanent-public-pavilion-besley-and-spresser> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags