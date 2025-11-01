Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Vedalia Salon / Nysa

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Commercial Architecture, Interior Design, Other
Athens, Greece
  • Architects: Nysa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Margarita Yoko Nikitaki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  OTTOSTUMM, ELVIAL, Hager, Ideal Standard, Knauf, Mitsubishi Electric, Roca, Strantza, Super Inox, VIVECHROM, Wow Design
  • Lead Team: Alexandros Spentzaris, Giorgos Chatzopoulos, Giorgos Avgerinou, Andreas Valasis
  • Design Team: Nysa
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Path Engineering
  • City: Athens
  • Country: Greece
© Margarita Yoko Nikitaki

Text description provided by the architects. On a busy street in Ampelokipoi, Vedalia Beauty Salon is conceived as a space of pause and retreat from the city's rhythms. The architectural proposal reimagines the ritual of care, framing it not as a commercial transaction but as a process closer to a therapeutic retreat. Entering the space, the visitor is invited into an environment where architecture and self-care converge, cultivating an atmosphere of calmness and renewal.

Nysa
Stone

"Vedalia Salon / Nysa" 01 Nov 2025. ArchDaily.

