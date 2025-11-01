Vedalia Salon / Nysa

+ 14

Category: Commercial Architecture, Interior Design, Other

Lead Team: Alexandros Spentzaris, Giorgos Chatzopoulos, Giorgos Avgerinou, Andreas Valasis

Design Team: Nysa

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Path Engineering

City: Athens

Country: Greece

Text description provided by the architects. On a busy street in Ampelokipoi, Vedalia Beauty Salon is conceived as a space of pause and retreat from the city's rhythms. The architectural proposal reimagines the ritual of care, framing it not as a commercial transaction but as a process closer to a therapeutic retreat. Entering the space, the visitor is invited into an environment where architecture and self-care converge, cultivating an atmosphere of calmness and renewal.