Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Form Follows Sheep House / ToB.Studio

Form Follows Sheep House / ToB.Studio

Save

Form Follows Sheep House / ToB.Studio - Image 2 of 20Form Follows Sheep House / ToB.Studio - Exterior Photography, WoodForm Follows Sheep House / ToB.Studio - Image 4 of 20Form Follows Sheep House / ToB.Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenForm Follows Sheep House / ToB.Studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Burgsinn, Germany
  • Architects: ToB.Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Benjamin Brückner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GIRA, E. & B. Haas, Flamina, Hans Grohe, Ikea, MHM, Terratinta, WM Küchen + Ideen, Warema
Save this picture!
Form Follows Sheep House / ToB.Studio - Image 2 of 20
© Benjamin Brückner
Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ToB.Studio
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "Form Follows Sheep House / ToB.Studio" 19 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034683/form-follows-sheep-totudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags