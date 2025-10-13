Marhûs - Lakehouse / Lichtstad Architecten

+ 10

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Maron Vondeling, Remon Alberts, Renee van Kemenade

Office Lead Architects: Rob van Vugt

Landscape Architecture: Sylvia Karres

Interior Design: Marjan Bulder

Project Management: Gurbe van der Schaaf

General Contractor: De Jong & de Wal

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Bekkema Installatietechniek

Engineering & Consulting > Services: IN2energie

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ingenieursbureau Meijer & Joustra

City: Boornzwaag

Country: The Netherlands

Anchored in the Landscape - Marhûs is anchored in its context—both in name and in form. The name Marhûs comes from the Frisian language, in which "Mar" means lake and "hûs" signifies dwelling or house. Marhûs can be understood to mean lake house, referring to a home located near a lake. Positioned on the edge of a lake, the design expresses a continuous dialogue between architecture, landscape, and space. The site—framed by two small harbors, a garden with mature trees, a reed-fringed quay, and a long jetty—opens up to expansive panoramic views across the water. The architectural gesture conveys a sense of hospitality, craftsmanship, and reverence for nature. Approached from the street, Marhûs presents a modest, understated profile that resonates with the fine grain of the village. Facing the lake, however, it asserts itself with a confident presence that responds to the vast openness of the Frisian landscape.