  Marhûs - Lakehouse / Lichtstad Architecten

Marhûs - Lakehouse / Lichtstad Architecten

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Boornzwaag, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Lichtstad Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Awood, Derix
  • Design Team: Maron Vondeling, Remon Alberts, Renee van Kemenade
  • Office Lead Architects: Rob van Vugt
  • Landscape Architecture: Sylvia Karres
  • Interior Design: Marjan Bulder
  • Project Management: Gurbe van der Schaaf
  • General Contractor: De Jong & de Wal
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Bekkema Installatietechniek
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: IN2energie
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ingenieursbureau Meijer & Joustra
  • City: Boornzwaag
  • Country: The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Marhûs - Lakehouse / Lichtstad Architecten - Image 2 of 15
© Bas Gijselhart | BASEphotography

Anchored in the Landscape - Marhûs is anchored in its context—both in name and in form. The name Marhûs comes from the Frisian language, in which "Mar" means lake and "hûs" signifies dwelling or house. Marhûs can be understood to mean lake house, referring to a home located near a lake. Positioned on the edge of a lake, the design expresses a continuous dialogue between architecture, landscape, and space. The site—framed by two small harbors, a garden with mature trees, a reed-fringed quay, and a long jetty—opens up to expansive panoramic views across the water. The architectural gesture conveys a sense of hospitality, craftsmanship, and reverence for nature. Approached from the street, Marhûs presents a modest, understated profile that resonates with the fine grain of the village. Facing the lake, however, it asserts itself with a confident presence that responds to the vast openness of the Frisian landscape.

