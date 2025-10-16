Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Kovo 11 Park / Inout.designstudio

Landscape Architecture, Park
Kaunas, Lithuania
  Design Team: Laura Norkūnaitė, Gabrielė Grigaitė
  Engineering Team: Mindaugas Gaigalas
  Engineering: MB "Susisiekimo komunikacijų sprendimai"
  City: Kaunas
  Country: Lithuania
Text description provided by the architects. The reconstructed Kovo 11 Park in Kaunas has been adapted for a variety of leisure activities for residents and city visitors. The park features rest areas, active recreation zones, green spaces, and interactive elements in children's playgrounds. Small architectural features and landscaping have been integrated to reflect the local context, ensuring functionality, safety, and fostering community interaction.

Inout.designstudio
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Park Lithuania

Materials and Tags

