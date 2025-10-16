Kovo 11 Park / Inout.designstudio

+ 21

Category: Landscape Architecture, Park

Design Team: Laura Norkūnaitė, Gabrielė Grigaitė

Engineering Team: Mindaugas Gaigalas

Engineering: MB "Susisiekimo komunikacijų sprendimai"

City: Kaunas

Country: Lithuania

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The reconstructed Kovo 11 Park in Kaunas has been adapted for a variety of leisure activities for residents and city visitors. The park features rest areas, active recreation zones, green spaces, and interactive elements in children's playgrounds. Small architectural features and landscaping have been integrated to reflect the local context, ensuring functionality, safety, and fostering community interaction.