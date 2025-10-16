Kovo 11 Park / Inout.designstudio

•
Kaunas, Lithuania
-
Architects: Inout.designstudio
- Area: 6932 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Laurynas Skeisgiela
-
Lead Architects: Simona Gaigalaitė
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Landscape Architecture, Park
- Design Team: Laura Norkūnaitė, Gabrielė Grigaitė
- Engineering Team: Mindaugas Gaigalas
- Engineering: MB "Susisiekimo komunikacijų sprendimai"
- City: Kaunas
- Country: Lithuania
Text description provided by the architects. The reconstructed Kovo 11 Park in Kaunas has been adapted for a variety of leisure activities for residents and city visitors. The park features rest areas, active recreation zones, green spaces, and interactive elements in children's playgrounds. Small architectural features and landscaping have been integrated to reflect the local context, ensuring functionality, safety, and fostering community interaction.