  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture
Kaunas, Lithuania
  • Architects: Archas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9999
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Norbert Tukaj
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aliuminio fasadai, Betonika, Conica, Lindner, Paradis, Peikko , Reckli, Vertika
  • Lead Architects: Tomas Kuleša, Gintaras Čepurna, Mantas Navalinskas
  • Lead Architect And Interior Designer: Neringa Sobeščukaitė
  • Design Team: Archas
  • City: Kaunas
  • Country: Lithuania
Athletics Arena / Archas - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. This addition to the historic Dariaus and Girėno Stadium is conceived as a highly functional indoor athletics facility, extending the existing infrastructure to accommodate both competitive and training uses. The design approach prioritizes contextual integration, material authenticity, and spatial fluidity, aiming to reinforce the site's cultural significance within the urban fabric of Kaunas.

