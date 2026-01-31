Athletics Arena / Archas

•
Kaunas, Lithuania
-
Architects: Archas
- Area: 9999 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Norbert Tukaj
-
Manufacturers: Aliuminio fasadai, Betonika, Conica, Lindner, Paradis, Peikko , Reckli, Vertika
-
Lead Architects: Tomas Kuleša, Gintaras Čepurna, Mantas Navalinskas
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Sports Architecture
- Lead Architect And Interior Designer: Neringa Sobeščukaitė
- Design Team: Archas
- City: Kaunas
- Country: Lithuania
Text description provided by the architects. This addition to the historic Dariaus and Girėno Stadium is conceived as a highly functional indoor athletics facility, extending the existing infrastructure to accommodate both competitive and training uses. The design approach prioritizes contextual integration, material authenticity, and spatial fluidity, aiming to reinforce the site's cultural significance within the urban fabric of Kaunas.