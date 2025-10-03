House with an Elevated Roof / Maximilian Hartinger Architekt

•
Tiefenbach, Germany
-
Architects: Maximilian Hartinger Architekt
- Area: 280 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Simon Burko
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- Office Lead Architects: Maximilian Hartinger
- Design Team: Maximilian Hartinger Architekt
- Project Management: Benjamin Neumeier, Neumeier Architekten
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Büro Bergmann
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Ingenieurbüro Hausladen, Energieberater Manuel Breu
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Restaurierung Franz Kaltenecker
- City: Tiefenbach
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Heritage conservation forms its own biotope of project stories — stories that carry urgent relevance for today's architectural debates and initiatives. This particular story began when a family abandoned their historic farmhouse north of Passau after the grandmother, the last in many generations to live there, moved out. Water infiltration, rot, and poor foundations had already caused severe damage. Consulted "experts" declared the building unsalvageable, leaving the family discouraged.