  House with an Elevated Roof / Maximilian Hartinger Architekt

House with an Elevated Roof / Maximilian Hartinger Architekt

House with an Elevated Roof / Maximilian Hartinger Architekt - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
House with an Elevated Roof / Maximilian Hartinger Architekt - Interior Photography, Wood
House with an Elevated Roof / Maximilian Hartinger Architekt - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Tiefenbach, Germany
  • Category: Houses, Refurbishment
  • Office Lead Architects: Maximilian Hartinger
  • Design Team: Maximilian Hartinger Architekt
  • Project Management: Benjamin Neumeier, Neumeier Architekten
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Büro Bergmann
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Ingenieurbüro Hausladen, Energieberater Manuel Breu
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Restaurierung Franz Kaltenecker
  • City: Tiefenbach
  • Country: Germany
House with an Elevated Roof / Maximilian Hartinger Architekt - Interior Photography, Wood
© Simon Burko

Text description provided by the architects. Heritage conservation forms its own biotope of project stories — stories that carry urgent relevance for today's architectural debates and initiatives. This particular story began when a family abandoned their historic farmhouse north of Passau after the grandmother, the last in many generations to live there, moved out. Water infiltration, rot, and poor foundations had already caused severe damage. Consulted "experts" declared the building unsalvageable, leaving the family discouraged.

Project gallery

About this office
Maximilian Hartinger Architekt
Wood
Concrete

Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Residential Architecture
Houses
Refurbishment
Germany

Cite: "House with an Elevated Roof / Maximilian Hartinger Architekt" 03 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034674/house-with-an-elevated-roof-maximilian-hartinger-architekt> ISSN 0719-8884

