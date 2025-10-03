House with an Elevated Roof / Maximilian Hartinger Architekt

+ 22

Category: Houses, Refurbishment

Office Lead Architects: Maximilian Hartinger

Design Team: Maximilian Hartinger Architekt

Project Management: Benjamin Neumeier, Neumeier Architekten

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Büro Bergmann

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Ingenieurbüro Hausladen, Energieberater Manuel Breu

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Restaurierung Franz Kaltenecker

City: Tiefenbach

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Heritage conservation forms its own biotope of project stories — stories that carry urgent relevance for today's architectural debates and initiatives. This particular story began when a family abandoned their historic farmhouse north of Passau after the grandmother, the last in many generations to live there, moved out. Water infiltration, rot, and poor foundations had already caused severe damage. Consulted "experts" declared the building unsalvageable, leaving the family discouraged.