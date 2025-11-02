Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Neighborhood Center Augustin / nbundm*

Ingolstadt, Germany
Neighborhood Center Augustin / nbundm* - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. A heterogeneous working-class neighborhood from the 1960s receives a new social meeting point: Stadtteiltreff Augustin. The site lies between a secondary school, a church, and cooperative housing. The aim was to create an open, low-threshold space, free of hierarchies, accessible to all, regardless of age, background, or social status.

