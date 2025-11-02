Neighborhood Center Augustin / nbundm*

•
Ingolstadt, Germany
-
Architects: nbundm*
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Sebastian Schels Fotografie
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Community Center, Cultural Center
- Design Team: David Grodon, Alina Tietz
- Lead Team: Ekaterina Chevtaykina
- Office Lead Architects: Chris Neuburger, Jan Bohnert, Anick Bohnert
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Ingenieurbüro Martin Selch
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: IBN Bauphysik
- Landscape Architecture: nbundm*
- Project Management: PB Reitberger
- City: Ingolstadt
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. A heterogeneous working-class neighborhood from the 1960s receives a new social meeting point: Stadtteiltreff Augustin. The site lies between a secondary school, a church, and cooperative housing. The aim was to create an open, low-threshold space, free of hierarchies, accessible to all, regardless of age, background, or social status.