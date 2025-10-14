Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Depot Hard High-Rise Ensemble / Morger Partner Architekten

Depot Hard High-Rise Ensemble / Morger Partner Architekten

Save

Depot Hard High-Rise Ensemble / Morger Partner Architekten - Exterior Photography, CityscapeDepot Hard High-Rise Ensemble / Morger Partner Architekten - Exterior Photography, CityscapeDepot Hard High-Rise Ensemble / Morger Partner Architekten - Interior PhotographyDepot Hard High-Rise Ensemble / Morger Partner Architekten - Interior Photography, ConcreteDepot Hard High-Rise Ensemble / Morger Partner Architekten - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Transportation, Residential Architecture
Zürich, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Depot Hard High-Rise Ensemble / Morger Partner Architekten - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Roman Weyeneth

Text description provided by the architects. Two high-rise buildings on a 4-story base form an ensemble with the Swisscom Tower and the Escher Terraces, marking a gateway to the Zurich West quarter.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Morger Partner Architekten
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureInfrastructureTransportationResidential ArchitectureSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureInfrastructureTransportationResidential ArchitectureSwitzerland
Cite: "Depot Hard High-Rise Ensemble / Morger Partner Architekten" 14 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034670/depot-hard-high-rise-ensemble-morger-partner-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags