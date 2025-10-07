Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Temporary Commercial Pavilion - Visitor Center / FP/ARQS.

Temporary Commercial Pavilion - Visitor Center / FP/ARQS.

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Mixed Use Architecture
Argentina
  • Architects: FP/ARQS.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Juan Manuel Filice, Roberto Santos Piña
  • Lead Team: Roberto Santos Piña, Florencia Mancifesta
  • Technical Team: Santiago Bridger
  • Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Carlos Moruno
  • General Construction: Monteverdi Construcciones
  • Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. This is a commercial building of a temporary nature that marks the initial milestone of a large-scale real estate development in a suburban private neighborhood context. More than just a physical space, the project aims to become an environment of experiences, where visitors establish an intangible bond with the product that the development will offer.

About this office
FP/ARQS.
Material

Steel

