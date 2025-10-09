Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Prosolia Headquarters / Destudio

Prosolia Headquarters / Destudio

Save

Prosolia Headquarters / Destudio - Image 2 of 26Prosolia Headquarters / Destudio - Interior Photography, ChairProsolia Headquarters / Destudio - Interior PhotographyProsolia Headquarters / Destudio - Image 5 of 26Prosolia Headquarters / Destudio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Valencia, Spain
  • Architects: Destudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Zarzoso
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Prosolia Headquarters / Destudio - Interior Photography, Chair
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. The Prosolia offices present the challenge of creating a 1,000 m2 workspace for 70 employees in a location with low ceilings and a large number of closely spaced pillars. One of the façades of this "forest of pillars," however, offers a wide view of the Turia gardens in Valencia.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Destudio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsSpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Prosolia Headquarters / Destudio" [Prosolia Headquarters / Destudio] 09 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034658/prosolia-headquarters-destudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags