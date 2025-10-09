Prosolia Headquarters / Destudio

+ 21

Category: Offices Interiors

Architect In Charge: Gabi Ladaria

City: Valencia

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The Prosolia offices present the challenge of creating a 1,000 m2 workspace for 70 employees in a location with low ceilings and a large number of closely spaced pillars. One of the façades of this "forest of pillars," however, offers a wide view of the Turia gardens in Valencia.