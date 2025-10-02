Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. House EF / MDBA architects

House EF / MDBA architects

Valderrobres, Spain
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Lead: Iosune Martin
  • Design Team: Agata Komecka
  • Architect In Charge: Maria Diaz
  • City: Valderrobres
  • Country: Spain
House EF / MDBA architects - Exterior Photography
© Simone Marcolin

Text description provided by the architects. House EF is a single-family residence located in the rural setting of Valderrobres, in the province of Teruel, Spain. The project is inspired by its immediate surroundings—especially the olive trees and vineyards—which influenced both the conceptual approach and the selection of materials. The house aims to naturally integrate with the land, highlighting horizontality and calmness in its architectural language.

MDBA architects
Material

Stone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "House EF / MDBA architects" [Casa EF / MDBA architects] 02 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034657/house-ef-mdba-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

