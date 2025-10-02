House EF / MDBA architects

+ 19

Category: Houses

Project Lead: Iosune Martin

Design Team: Agata Komecka

Architect In Charge: Maria Diaz

City: Valderrobres

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. House EF is a single-family residence located in the rural setting of Valderrobres, in the province of Teruel, Spain. The project is inspired by its immediate surroundings—especially the olive trees and vineyards—which influenced both the conceptual approach and the selection of materials. The house aims to naturally integrate with the land, highlighting horizontality and calmness in its architectural language.