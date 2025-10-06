Fisherman's House in Cadaqués / Bea Portabella + Jordi Pagès

•
Cadaqués, Spain
-
Architects: Bea Portabella + Jordi Pagès
- Area: 326 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:David Zarzoso
-
Manufacturers: Carl Hansen and Son, Gud Estudi, Heerenhuis Manufactuur, Santa and Cole, TRENAT, The Corner Studio, VitrA
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Builder: Construcciones Llach
- City: Cadaqués
- Country: Spain
History and architectural character – With over a century of history, this house has witnessed the evolution of the town. In its early days, it was the home of a local fisherman —possibly linked to the historic Confraria de Pescadors de Cadaqués—, later serving as a hostel and even housing, on its upper floor, an old barracks for the Civil Guard.