Fisherman's House in Cadaqués / Bea Portabella + Jordi Pagès

+ 20

Category: Houses, Renovation

Builder: Construcciones Llach

City: Cadaqués

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

History and architectural character – With over a century of history, this house has witnessed the evolution of the town. In its early days, it was the home of a local fisherman —possibly linked to the historic Confraria de Pescadors de Cadaqués—, later serving as a hostel and even housing, on its upper floor, an old barracks for the Civil Guard.