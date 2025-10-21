Sunday Café-Playroom / CUDO:

•
Poznań, Poland
-
Architects: CUDO:
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Migdal Studio
-
Manufacturers: Rako, Atpol, Camengo, Filzbee, Fiorannese, PARADYŻ, The good living
- Category: Coffee Shop, Interior Design
- Partners And Interior Designers: Tomasz Borowiak, Aleksander Czerwonka - Jabloński
- Project Manager And Interior Designer: Marta Masełko
- Design Manager And Interior Designer: Margareta Sztejkowska
- City: Poznań
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. The concept of the Sunday café–playroom was based on the idea of creating a place that naturally integrates the needs of both adults and children. The inspiration came from the Montessori philosophyfocused on freedom, growth, and harmony, as well as the observation of urban spaces, which often artificially divide functions into "for children" and "for adults."