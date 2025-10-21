Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Sunday Café-Playroom / CUDO:

Sunday Café-Playroom / CUDO:

Coffee Shop, Interior Design
Poznań, Poland
  Architects: CUDO:
  Area: 160
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Migdal Studio
Sunday Café-Playroom / CUDO: - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair
© Migdal Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of the Sunday café–playroom was based on the idea of creating a place that naturally integrates the needs of both adults and children. The inspiration came from the Montessori philosophyfocused on freedom, growth, and harmony, as well as the observation of urban spaces, which often artificially divide functions into "for children" and "for adults."

About this office
CUDO:
