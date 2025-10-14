Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Poland
  5. RAGU Restaurant / CUDO:

RAGU Restaurant / CUDO:

RAGU Restaurant / CUDO: - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurant, Interior Design
Wrocław, Poland
  • Architects: CUDO:
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Migdal Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rako, Artera, Equipe, Ferroluce, HAY, Nodi, Satelliet furniture
RAGU Restaurant / CUDO: - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Migdal Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The inspiration for the new Ragu was Italian hospitality, the neighborhood rhythm of the day, and pasta – understood both symbolically and literally. Our aim was to capture the atmosphere of a small Italian trattoria: homely, relaxed, and conducive to gatherings. Guests were meant to have the opportunity both to celebrate meals together and to spend time in smaller groups.

About this office
CUDO:
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignPoland

Cite: "RAGU Restaurant / CUDO:" 14 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034649/ragu-restaurant-cudo> ISSN 0719-8884

