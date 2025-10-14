RAGU Restaurant / CUDO:

•
Wrocław, Poland
Architects: CUDO:
- Area: 90 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Migdal Studio
Manufacturers: Rako, Artera, Equipe, Ferroluce, HAY, Nodi, Satelliet furniture
- Category: Restaurant, Interior Design
- Design Team: CUDO
- Partners And Interior Designers: Tomasz Borowiak, Aleksander Czerwonka - Jabloński,
- Project Manager And Interior Designer: Anna Wójcik
- Senior Interior Designer: Kaja Onichimowska
- ID: Hart Studio
- City: Wrocław
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. The inspiration for the new Ragu was Italian hospitality, the neighborhood rhythm of the day, and pasta – understood both symbolically and literally. Our aim was to capture the atmosphere of a small Italian trattoria: homely, relaxed, and conducive to gatherings. Guests were meant to have the opportunity both to celebrate meals together and to spend time in smaller groups.