RAGU Restaurant / CUDO:

Restaurant, Interior Design • Wrocław, Poland Architects: CUDO:

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 90 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Migdal Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Rako Artera , Equipe , Ferroluce , HAY , Nodi , Satelliet furniture Manufacturers:

Category: Restaurant, Interior Design

Design Team: CUDO

Partners And Interior Designers: Tomasz Borowiak, Aleksander Czerwonka - Jabloński,

Project Manager And Interior Designer: Anna Wójcik

Senior Interior Designer: Kaja Onichimowska

ID: Hart Studio

City: Wrocław

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. The inspiration for the new Ragu was Italian hospitality, the neighborhood rhythm of the day, and pasta – understood both symbolically and literally. Our aim was to capture the atmosphere of a small Italian trattoria: homely, relaxed, and conducive to gatherings. Guests were meant to have the opportunity both to celebrate meals together and to spend time in smaller groups.