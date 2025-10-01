Korinda House / Bent Architecture

+ 27

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Michael Germano, Lana Hili, Merran Porjazoski

General Contractor: Contour Projects Group

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Clive Steele Partners

Landscape Architecture: La Muxlow Gardens

City: Plenty

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Set gently across six acres of sloping bushland on Melbourne's fringe, Korinda House is a home of quiet resilience and deep connection — shaped not only by the contours of the land, but by the personalities, rhythms and rituals of the family who live within it.