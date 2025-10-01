Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. Korinda House / Bent Architecture

Korinda House / Bent Architecture

Save

Korinda House / Bent Architecture - Exterior Photography, GardenKorinda House / Bent Architecture - Image 1 of 32Korinda House / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, ChairKorinda House / Bent Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, StairsKorinda House / Bent Architecture - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Plenty, Australia
  • Architects: Bent Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  472
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tatjana Plitt
  • Lead Architects: Paul Porjazoski
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Korinda House / Bent Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. Set gently across six acres of sloping bushland on Melbourne's fringe, Korinda House is a home of quiet resilience and deep connection — shaped not only by the contours of the land, but by the personalities, rhythms and rituals of the family who live within it.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bent Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureAustralia
Cite: "Korinda House / Bent Architecture " 01 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034638/korinda-house-bent-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags