Korinda House / Bent Architecture

•
Plenty, Australia
-
Architects: Bent Architecture
- Area: 472 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Tatjana Plitt
-
Lead Architects: Paul Porjazoski
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Michael Germano, Lana Hili, Merran Porjazoski
- General Contractor: Contour Projects Group
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Clive Steele Partners
- Landscape Architecture: La Muxlow Gardens
- City: Plenty
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Set gently across six acres of sloping bushland on Melbourne's fringe, Korinda House is a home of quiet resilience and deep connection — shaped not only by the contours of the land, but by the personalities, rhythms and rituals of the family who live within it.