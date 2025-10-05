Diorit Residence / Architekti DRNH

-
Architects: Architekti DRNH
- Area: 15962 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Petr Polák
-
Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Atena, DAFE, DEKMETAL, Forbo, GLASS lines, HT Dveře, Imola, Kone, Nordlux, Schüco, TIGER Coatings, Weber, Wineo, Xella, loxone
-
Lead Architects: Antonín Novák, Petr Valenta, Eduard Štěrbák
-
-
- Category: Houses
- Co Author: Pavel Heřmanský, Tomáš Langr, Martina Štollová, Jan Bureš
- Landscape Architects: Klára Stachová, Marie Gelová, Pavla Drbalová
- Garden Design: Mirka Poláchová
- Client: PMP investment group
- Concrete Works: NEOL - STAV
- Metalwork: FS POWER PLUS
- Sanitary Ware & Equipment: Koupelny Ptáček
- Interior Doors: Podeta
- City: Brno-Komín
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. The newly constructed „Diorit" residential building was developed on the site of a former quarry, on abandoned plots located at the border of the Brno districts of Komín and Bystrc, in the narrow river valley of the Svratka River. Nature gradually transformed the long-abandoned industrial environment into a dynamic ecosystem, including rare species that did not find suitable conditions in the surrounding landscape.