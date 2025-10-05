Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Diorit Residence / Architekti DRNH

Diorit Residence / Architekti DRNH - Exterior Photography, BalconyDiorit Residence / Architekti DRNH - Image 3 of 30Diorit Residence / Architekti DRNH - Image 4 of 30Diorit Residence / Architekti DRNH - Exterior PhotographyDiorit Residence / Architekti DRNH - More Images+ 25

Houses
Brno-Komín, Czechia
  • Architects: Architekti DRNH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15962
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Petr Polák
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Atena, DAFE, DEKMETAL, Forbo, GLASS lines, HT Dveře, Imola, Kone, Nordlux, Schüco, TIGER Coatings, Weber, Wineo, Xella, loxone
  • Lead Architects: Antonín Novák, Petr Valenta, Eduard Štěrbák
  • Main Contractor: MORAVOSTAV Brno
  • Electrical Installations: SITEL
  • Category: Houses
  • Co Author: Pavel Heřmanský, Tomáš Langr, Martina Štollová, Jan Bureš
  • Landscape Architects: Klára Stachová, Marie Gelová, Pavla Drbalová
  • Garden Design: Mirka Poláchová
  • Client: PMP investment group
  • Concrete Works: NEOL - STAV
  • Metalwork: FS POWER PLUS
  • Sanitary Ware & Equipment: Koupelny Ptáček
  • Interior Doors: Podeta
  • City: Brno-Komín
  • Country: Czechia
Diorit Residence / Architekti DRNH - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Petr Polák

Text description provided by the architects. The newly constructed „Diorit" residential building was developed on the site of a former quarry, on abandoned plots located at the border of the Brno districts of Komín and Bystrc, in the narrow river valley of the Svratka River. Nature gradually transformed the long-abandoned industrial environment into a dynamic ecosystem, including rare species that did not find suitable conditions in the surrounding landscape.

Project gallery

Architekti DRNH
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzechia
Cite: "Diorit Residence / Architekti DRNH" 05 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034636/diorit-residence-architekti-drnh> ISSN 0719-8884

