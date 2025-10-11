Palazzo Mazzini / Studio Bressan

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project of Palazzo Mazzini in Montebelluna was driven by the intention to breathe new life into an existing building located in the city center, transforming it into an elegant and contemporary presence that engages with its urban surroundings. The studio carefully oversaw both interior and exterior design, shaping every detail within a unified project that creates a dialogue between private spaces and architectural image.