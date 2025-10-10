Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Social Housing Lyon, La Confluence / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO

Social Housing Lyon, La Confluence / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO

Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Lyon, France
  • Architects: Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8856
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jonathan Letoublon, Rodrigo Chapa Taller
  • Lead Architects: Tatiana Bilbao, David Vaner, Catia Bilbao, Juan Pablo Benlliure, Alba Cortés, Mariano Castillo, Soledad Rodríguez
  • Lead Team: Paola Toriz, Juan Pablo Benlliure
  • Design Team: Paola Toriz, Alessia Schoor, Moisés Alcántara, Valentina Marchetti, Sofía Betancur, Sonia Castañón, Julieta Sobral, Vania Torres, Sergio Torres, Alec Perkins, Yolanda de Rueda, Abelardo Bravo, Andrea Lafarga, Juan Pablo Benlliure, Isaac Monterrosa, Victor Castañeda, Veronica Nazar, Eliana Lopez, Ángela Silva, Patricia Morales
  • Architecture Offices: AFAA
  • Urban Planning: Herzog & Meuron
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CETIS Structure
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Etamine
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: ILIADE
  • City: Lyon
  • Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. In 2007, Lyon began revitalizing La Confluence, a former industrial district. Herzog & de Meuron were commissioned to develop the master plan for the project's second phase, with the additional task of designing the inaugural block (îlot in French) to mark the beginning of this new extension. Under the idea of "unity within diversity," a group of international architects was invited to develop each of the buildings (bâtiments).

